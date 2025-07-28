Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $960.25 million for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.0%
ALHC stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 92.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 79.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 429,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
