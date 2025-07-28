IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.
IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.
IREN Stock Down 2.3%
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in IREN by 1,307.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About IREN
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.