Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 46.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 46.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.98). 9,894,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 1,578,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.35).

Ceres Power Trading Up 44.1%

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.25.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

