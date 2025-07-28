Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CGNT opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.96 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

