Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $21.31 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 163.95 and a beta of 0.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 957,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,818,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

