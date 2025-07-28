Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of FND stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,665,000 after purchasing an additional 380,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 575,520 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

