JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $338.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.57.

NYSE BURL opened at $279.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,303 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

