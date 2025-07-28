Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 166,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,284.75. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,143 shares of company stock valued at $90,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4,406.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 199.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.