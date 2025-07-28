Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

STGW stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.39. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $651.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,014,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,503,446.46. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $104,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,858.80. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 702,193 shares of company stock worth $3,044,496. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

