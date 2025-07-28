TCW Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Star were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Star by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Star by 725.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Star by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Star in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Star from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Star Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of STHO stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. Star Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Star Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

