TCW Group Inc. Sells 77,844 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,844 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.60% of NI worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NI by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $13.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.36.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

