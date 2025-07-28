TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 49.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HUBB opened at $442.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.50 and a 200-day moving average of $382.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

