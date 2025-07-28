TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Textron by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $79.45 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

