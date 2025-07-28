TD Asset Management Inc Has $65.07 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.47% of Avery Dennison worth $65,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4%

AVY stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

