Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.03% of Donaldson worth $82,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DCI opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.