TCW Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

