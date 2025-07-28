Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Energizer by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

