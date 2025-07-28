Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after buying an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,816,000 after purchasing an additional 501,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Our Latest Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.