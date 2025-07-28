Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $469.65 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

