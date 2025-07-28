Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VRTX opened at $469.65 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.30.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
