TCW Group Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after buying an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286,765 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after acquiring an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $235.57 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.