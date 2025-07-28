ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 58,264 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

