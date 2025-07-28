LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $241,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,263,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

