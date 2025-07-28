LPL Financial LLC Purchases 235,593 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $207,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

