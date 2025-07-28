iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.58% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $300,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.90 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.