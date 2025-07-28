LPL Financial LLC Has $285.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $285,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

