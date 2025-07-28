LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,087,439 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.48% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $246,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 675,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.19 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
