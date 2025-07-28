LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,087,439 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.48% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $246,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 675,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.19 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.