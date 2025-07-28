iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5,323.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081,757 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $450,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $59.36 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

