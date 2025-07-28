United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 101.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in United Rentals by 3,727.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $888.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

