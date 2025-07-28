Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.