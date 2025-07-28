Alteri Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 57.7% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

