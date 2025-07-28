Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $185.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

