LPL Financial LLC Has $322.33 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,352,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $322,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

