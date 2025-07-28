Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $111,361,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

