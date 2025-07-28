Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.75) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JUP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105 ($1.41).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 133.82 ($1.80) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 64.70 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

