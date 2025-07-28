Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Monday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $65.35 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.97.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,573. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,731 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wayfair stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Wayfair worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

