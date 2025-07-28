Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 360 ($4.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 210.69 ($2.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.48. The stock has a market cap of £529.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 366 ($4.92).

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

