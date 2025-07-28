Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 360 ($4.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on MSLH
Marshalls Stock Up 0.6%
Marshalls Company Profile
Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.