Freightcar America (RAIL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter.

Freightcar America Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $11.46 on Monday. Freightcar America has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Freightcar America news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $68,565.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,326 shares in the company, valued at $432,300.34. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freightcar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

RAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

