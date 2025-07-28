Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

ARCC opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

