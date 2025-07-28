Alteri Wealth LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 13.1%

BATS PAVE opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

