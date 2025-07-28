Alteri Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Ferrari stock opened at $517.30 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.49. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

