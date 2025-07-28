Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 146.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

