Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 653 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.