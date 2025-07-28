Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 403,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 31.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,955,090.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,849.56. This represents a 14.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,588 shares of company stock worth $22,415,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

