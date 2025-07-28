iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $69.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

