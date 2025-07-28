6,700 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $945,000.
Global X Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.
Global X Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 RIC Capped index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small-cap U.S. equities with quarterly capping, ensuring compliance with RIC concentration requirements RSSL was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Global X.
