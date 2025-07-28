Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth $258,928,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5,561.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PKG opened at $206.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

