Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GD opened at $313.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.31. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

