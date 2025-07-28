9,993 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Axos Financial stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

