Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BHP Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

