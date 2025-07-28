Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.